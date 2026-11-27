LUDLOW, Ky. — The Ludlow Heritage Museum and the Delta Queen Steamboat Preservation Trust are proposing a $12 million effort to preserve the historic Delta Queen and establish a permanent home for the landmark steamboat on the Ohio River riverfront in Ludlow, Kentucky.

For decades, the Delta Queen riverboat was an integral piece of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky's history.

"You think about the industrialization that occurred here in Cincinnati, so everything that basically people, commodities, the whole nine yards, the queen really made what Cincinnati is today," Andrew Wartman, president of the Ludlow Heritage Museum, said.

WATCH: What plans for The Delta Queen restoration could mean for Northern Kentucky riverfront

'Made what Cincinnati is today:' $12M restoration eyed for The Delta Queen on Ludlow riverfront

Under the plan, the boat would be transformed into a living museum, boutique hotel, restaurant and event destination. The main goal is not just a tourism draw, but providing a rich education of the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area's steamboat history.

"It's also for the opportunity to be able to create a steam program, education program which we already have with the IGNITE Institute," Wartman said. "So the idea was that it would be an ambassador for education that allows the kids to be able to come on the boat."

The steamboat would first be in need of massive restoration.

"It's down in the bayous of Louisiana. It's in brackish water that's half salt, half fresh. It's been through three hurricanes and survived. So that's, that is the condition," said Alan Bernstein, owner of BB Riverboats.

The plan is to first evaluate the hull of the boat before taking the restoration project one step at a time.

"We're going to raise some money to get the dry dock to look at the bottom of the boat, which, in a home, the foundation of a home is the most important thing when you buy it," Bernstein said.

"We have to take this in segments. So each phase is one thing that we make an importance of so that once we're able to show one phase is completed, such as the hull, we'll move to another phase," Wartman said.

You can find more information on the proposed project by clicking here.