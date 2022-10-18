Watch Now
Was Monday's snow the earliest on record?

A bigger event jogs memories from the late 80s.
Night Snow.jpg
Posted at 6:56 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 07:04:12-04

We saw snow on October 17, 2022.

Yes, a "trace" amount of snow was recorded at CVG airport which is the official record keeping location for Cincinnati.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner caught some of the flurries on video at his place in Union, KY.

I went back into the record books and there are two other "trace" reports of snowfall from October 11, 1905 and October 12, 1921. At first glance, you'd think that yesterday's snow was not the earliest on record. But that isn't abundantly clear.

I chatted with an employee at the National Weather Service in Wilmington this morning and he said that hail is also included in historical records as snow. Confusing, right?! The question is being passed along to one of their staff members for further review.

Either way, whether it was the earliest trace amount of snow on record or the top 3 earliest, it's still early!

But if you want to talk about the earliest measurable snowfall (0.1" or up), roll your memory bank back to October 19, 1989.

ARTICLE: REMEMBERING THE 1989 SNOW STORM

On October 19, 1989, Cincinnati saw 5 inches of snowfall, bringing the area to a halt for the day.

1989 October snowfall
1989 October snowfall

