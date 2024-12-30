Watch Now
'We're in a crisis situation' | Warren County rescue gets 18 puppies from suspected animal hoarding situation

An animal shelter rescued 18 puppies that will soon be up for adoption.
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — A Warren County animal shelter is asking for the public's help after rescuing 18 puppies this weekend.

Myles Animal Sanctuary and Rescue has taken in dogs from three different litters appearing to have come from an animal hoarding situation. They range from 7, 10 and 12 weeks old.

"It's someone who just kind of, I think, got in over her head and she asked us to step in and help," said Janel Hemrick, founder and director of Myles Ahead Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.

Hemrick and her volunteers spent this weekend nursing and vaccinating all 18 mixed-breed puppies that will be up for adoption in the next three to four weeks.

"This is my happy place," said Hemrick, describing her off-site facility where they temporarily house animals that will be up for adoption.

The faces are cute. While animals give unconditional love, they require care, attention and responsibility. Some people aren't ready to handle those things, which is why Hemrick's facility is always full.

In addition to the 18 puppies, someone abandoned five kittens and their mother in a plastic container outside of Little Miami High School.

"We're in a crisis situation," Hemrick said. "Spaying and neutering isn't enough, we're now stepping back and having to look at other ways to try and find support."

Some of that support can be donating specialty pet food, or cat litter, which the shelter can always use. Hemrick also said people can donate their time or money, which will go a long way in finding animals forever homes.

"If everybody does a little it doesn't have to be a lot for any one person," Hemrick said. "Because the whole promise is to try to stop these animals from just incessantly breeding because the homes are getting filled."

If you'd like to adopt from Myles Ahead Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, visit their website here. You can also donate here.

