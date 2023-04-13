Warren County Sheriff's Office asks for assistance locating man wanted for rape, child porn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance with locating a man that is wanted on rape and child porn charges.

Police did not provide details surrounding the charges Tyler James Hagens is facing and did not say if they believe there to be more victims.

Hagens may be driving a 2011 black Cheverolet Impala and has "TY" tattooed on his right forearm.

Warren County Sheriff's Office

According to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Hagens has family and acquantances in the Forest Park, Ohio area. Investigators said he could be also be carrying a handgun.

He is charged with rape and pandering obscenities involving a minor.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hagens is asked to contact Detective Brandi Carter at 513-695-2338.

