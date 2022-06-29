Watch Now
Hamilton County deputy sentenced to 5 years for child porn charges

File photo, Hamilton County Justice Center
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 14:36:41-04

CINCINNATI — A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to child porn charges and was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Ronald Vest, 51, was originally charged with two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

After pleading guilty, Vest was only sentenced for two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Judge Leslie Ghiz sentenced Vest to 5 years for each charge, but the sentence will be served concurrently. Ghiz also credited Vest with 432 days of time served for his time spent in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

In all, Vest will serve just under 4 years in prison.

According to court documents, Vest had numerous sexually explicit pictures of children. He was arrested in April 2021.

