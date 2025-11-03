This Warren County woman has gathered nearly 10K diapers to donate for families, but she has a bigger goal

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Inside Kelly Schilling's Waynesville living room, there's little room to move around. The neatly-kept space looks more like a makeshift warehouse, with boxes lining the walls, stacked tall and full of diapers — 9,865 to be exact, by her count.

For the last week, she has been packing, unpacking and organizing the items, which will eventually be donated to families who are struggling to make ends meet.

"I'm a big believer that everybody needs help sometimes," Schilling said. "And so, if a family can say, 'Hey, maybe for November and December, I don't have to buy diapers, and I could use that money to make my holiday a little more special,' I love that idea."

Watch below to learn how you can help families in need ahead of the holiday season:

A Warren County woman collected 10K diapers to donate, but she has a bigger goal

The cost of baby supplies, including diapers, has been on the rise in recent years.

"Times are tough for a lot of people," Schilling said. "Most families that have a baby use 3,000 diapers a year, and the cost is $100 a month. The cost has increased 30% over the last couple years."

Schilling recently launched a diaper drive, aiming to collect 50,000 this year to donate to local food pantries. She has partnered with the Springboro Community Assistance Center on the effort.

If you would like to help, you can click here to go to Schilling's blog, where she tracks the drive's progress. You can donate using GoFundMe, Amazon Wishlist or Venmo. Schilling said you can also drop off donations at Donut Haus Bakery in Springboro.

"I hope this helps a lot of families, and that is really what this type of thing is about," she said. "I firmly believe that people want to show up, if you give them a cause or something, to show up for. Time and time again, I've witnessed this happen, and it's just amazing, because it's truly a community effort that makes this a reality."

This isn't the first time Schilling has hatched a helpful idea. Back in December 2024, she went viral for donating tens of thousands of dollars to a delivery driver during the holidays.