Cincinnati Chili Week returns with $5-7 deals at more than 30 restaurants

Cincinnati Chili Week is returning to the Tri-State, with deals at more than 30 restaurants.
The annual food week is taking place Monday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, March 1 — marking a perfect way to celebrate National Chili Day on Feb. 26.
Chili connoisseurs will be able to enjoy coneys, three-ways, four-ways, five-ways, specials and more with $5-7 deals at various restaurants.
Some of the participating restaurants this year include a variety of Skyline locations, Price Hill Chili, Fifty West Brewing, Moerlein Lager House, Champions Grille and many more.
Participants can also track which restaurants they dine at with the Cincinnati Chili Week app. You can download the app via Apple's App Store or Google Play. Those who log their chili escapades have a chance of winning prizes, including the grand prize of $300 in restaurant gift cards.
The full list of participating restaurants includes:
- Al's Delicious Popcorn
- Anderson Township Pub
- Blue Ash Chili
- Bru Burger Bar
- Camp Washington Chili
- Champions Grille
- Dixie Chili
- Empress Chili
- Fifty West Brewing Company
- Gold Star — 55 locations
- Matteo's Mexican Cocina
- Mercer Social House
- Mezedes Greek Street Food
- Milkman
- Moerlein Lager House
- Nation Kitchen & Bar
- Northern Row Brewery & Distillery
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- Price Hill Chili
- Sammy's Craft Burgers & Beers
- Skyline — 88 locations
- Sonder Brewing
- Barrel House
- The Chili Hut
- The Hi-Mark
To learn more about Cincinnati Chili Week and get addresses for participating restaurants, click here.