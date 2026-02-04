Cincinnati Chili Week returns with $5-7 deals at more than 30 restaurants

Cincinnati Chili Week is returning to the Tri-State, with deals at more than 30 restaurants.

The annual food week is taking place Monday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, March 1 — marking a perfect way to celebrate National Chili Day on Feb. 26.

Chili connoisseurs will be able to enjoy coneys, three-ways, four-ways, five-ways, specials and more with $5-7 deals at various restaurants.

Some of the participating restaurants this year include a variety of Skyline locations, Price Hill Chili, Fifty West Brewing, Moerlein Lager House, Champions Grille and many more.

Participants can also track which restaurants they dine at with the Cincinnati Chili Week app. You can download the app via Apple's App Store or Google Play. Those who log their chili escapades have a chance of winning prizes, including the grand prize of $300 in restaurant gift cards.

The full list of participating restaurants includes:



Al's Delicious Popcorn

Anderson Township Pub

Blue Ash Chili

Bru Burger Bar

Camp Washington Chili

Champions Grille

Dixie Chili

Empress Chili

Fifty West Brewing Company

Gold Star — 55 locations

Matteo's Mexican Cocina

Mercer Social House

Mezedes Greek Street Food

Milkman

Moerlein Lager House

Nation Kitchen & Bar

Northern Row Brewery & Distillery

Oakley Pub & Grill

Price Hill Chili

Sammy's Craft Burgers & Beers

Skyline — 88 locations

Sonder Brewing

Barrel House

The Chili Hut

The Hi-Mark

To learn more about Cincinnati Chili Week and get addresses for participating restaurants, click here.