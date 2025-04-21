Baby essentials more expensive than ever: How some moms are lowering those costs

Having a baby is priceless, but also expensive.

Now, there is concern that tariffs could make it even more costly.

The parent resource site BabyCenter recently tallied common expenses for a baby’s first year, finding they total $20,384.

That figure is up from $15,775 in 2022, according to BabyCenter executive editor Melissa Bykofsky.

Cost of diapers and formula

Bykofsky worries tariffs will impact the essentials parents buy most frequently, such as diapers and formula.

“Even if the end product is made in the USA, various parts of production such as packaging and even the manufacturing material could be imported,” she explained.

BabyCenter does not recommend stockpiling. Instead, Bykofsky suggests setting up subscriptions for regularly used items.

Amazon's Subscribe & Save program, for example, offers up to 15% discounts on eligible items.

Parents can also consider cloth diapers or join store reward programs for extra discounts.

Bykofsky suggests parents ask their pediatrician about similar options with lower price tags to save on formula.

Buying used gear and clothing

At the secondhand retailer Once Upon a Child, parents can find gently used baby gear sold for a fraction of the original price.

The store sells various products, including bouncers, baby baths, diaper pails, cribs, and bassinets.

“Our prices on bassinets range from $15 to $40,” said manager Ashley Coldiron.

Since many baby items are made overseas, Coldiron said parents can avoid possible tariffs by buying used.

“Our prices stay the same year-round,” she said. “We might adjust a little bit, but our prices always stay low.”

For Laura Bennett, who is expecting her third child, used baby clothing is a huge money saver.

“It's very high for a lot of prices,” she said, “so finding good deals on clothes is beneficial for people.”

See some of the ways moms are saving money on baby supplies these days:

Fight the rising cost of baby supplies

Caution about used car seats

Parents can also find affordable, used baby gear and toys on local Facebook groups or Facebook Marketplace.

Bykofsky advises you to check for recalls and avoid buying secondhand car seats.

“You just don't know if it's been in an accident. You want to make sure it hasn't expired,” Bykofsky said.

If you have an expired or damaged car seat, or your child has outgrown theirs, drop it off at Target's next car seat trade-in eventfrom April 27 to May 10.

In exchange, customers receive 20% off with a Target Circle Bonus toward a new car seat or other eligible items.

Bykofsky tells new parents to use their registry discounts to save more on baby gear, diapers, clothing and other items.

“A lot of the big registries will offer 20%, something around there when you have leftover items,” she said.

After taking advantage of discounts, there is always the secondhand market.

“They outgrow them so fast, so you might as well come here and get it for half that price,” Coldiron said.

So you don't waste your money.

________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com