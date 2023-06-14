Western & Southern Open closer to leaving Mason after Charlotte City Council vote

MASON, Ohio — Warren County officials said the match is far from over after Charlotte City Council members voted unanimously to contribute $65 million toward building a massive tennis complex designed to lure the Western & Southern Open, currently in Mason, to the south.

The Western & Southern Open has been viewed as one of the world's most preeminent tournaments, bringing tens of millions of dollars to the region according to Warren County Commissioner David Young.

Owners Beemok Capital Group requested public funding from both Ohio and North Carolina officials as Mason and Charlotte bid to host the tournament.

Professional golfer Jack Kraemer said he'd be crushed to see the competition leave as he practiced his swing outside the Linder Family Tennis Center Tuesday.

"It would just be terrible to see it leave," Kraemer said. "It really would."

He's worked and golfed in the area for nearly three decades and said it's a pleasure to experience the tournament in person.

"It's awesome to go in there," Kraemer said. "Even if you don't go watch a match, just go walk around in there, it's beautiful. It's a top-five tournament in the world."

Young said the state, county and city have already pledged the nearly $50 million for structural upgrades Beemok requested for them to add their own investment and potentially keep the tournament in Ohio.

At this point, Young said it comes down to convincing the company to stay over leave.

"We're in the middle of a match right now," he said. "I'm not even thinking about the possibility of losing this. We're saying we're going to keep this tournament. We're the incumbent player."

Young said the week-long tournament generates $70 million a year for the region, and that number could double when the tourney expands to two weeks in 2025.

"We're in a very competitive situation against a formidable opponent," he said.

WCPO reached out to Beemok Capital Group for comment and hadn't received a response.