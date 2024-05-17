Mason City Schools mourns the death of second student in one week

MASON, Ohio — Mason City Schools is mourning the death of a second student in one week.

The school district announced Friday that Nourah Alshammari, a recent graduate from the Mason High School Class of 2024, died this week. Alshammari died following complications from a lung transplant, the district said.

"Nourah was a bubbly, joyful, resilient woman who loved her family and her school," the district wrote in a statement to families. "She was very proud to graduate from Wm. Mason High School, a we are forever grateful that she was able to participate in a private commencement ceremony earlier this week."

The school district said its crisis team, which consists of therapy dogs and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center therapists, is at the high school Friday.

"Our hearts go out to Nourah's family and friends in what we know must be imaginable grief. Please keep them in your hearts," the district wrote.

The announcement of Alshammari's passing comes just a day after a 17-year-old Mason High School student died Thursday morning in a wrong-way crash that shut down all southbound lanes of I-71 for hours.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of a semi-truck was heading south on I-71 in Deerfield Township around 1:40 a.m. Thursday when it was hit head-on by the teen's 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving on the wrong side of the interstate.

The district has not named the student that died in the crash.