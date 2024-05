MASON, Ohio — All southbound lanes on I-71 are shut down due to a two-vehicle crash, the Ohio State High Patrol said.

The highway is closed at Western Row Road and Innovation Way.

The crash happened at approximately 1:40 a.m., OSHP said.

According to OSHP, one person was injured.

The severity of the individual's injuries are unknown at this time.

OSHP has not released information about any other injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.