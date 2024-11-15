Watch Now
Kings Island to introduce 'new family thrill attraction' as part of Six Flags improvements to park

Kings Island is adding a "first-of-is-kind" water coaster to its Soak City Water Park coming in 2025. It will be the only "dual-racing water coaster" in the state, the park said in a press release. The park will also add seven new water slides in Splash River Junction — a play area for kids in Soak City Water Park.
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island will have a new "family thrill attraction" within the next two years as part of a $1 billion investment Six Flags is making to "enhance guest experience" at all of its parks.

Six Flags merged with Cedar Fair last year, which previously operated and owned Kings Island.

The new owners of the Mason theme park announced on Thursday that it would make investments in new rides, attractions, themed areas, dining upgrades and technology enhancements at all of its parks. Six Flags is the largest amusement park operator in North America.

“Our capital investment plans for the next two years reinforce our commitment to providing unmatched thrills, immersive entertainment and lifelong memories to guests of all ages,” said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman in a press release. “The new Six Flags has a unique opportunity to refresh and renew the guest experience, one so compelling that a visit to one of our parks will be viewed as an indispensable choice in family entertainment.”

The company listed multiple specific new additions to its parks in the press release, including saying that "Kings Island will introduce a new family thrill attraction."

It did not provide any more specifics, saying that more will be shared as "details and timetables are formalized."

Kings Island also recently announced a new, "first-of-its-kind" water coaster for 2025.

It will be the only "dual-racing water coaster" in the state, the park said in a press release.

This ride is called RiverRacers.

Six Flags also recently announced that its season passholders can visit all of the company's 42 amusement and water parks beginning January 6, 2025.

New water coaster coming to Kings Island Soak City Water Park

