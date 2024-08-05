New Kings Island pass gets guests into all Six Flags and Cedar Fair parks next year

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island in Mason recently announced an addition to its All Park Passport add-on that will allow guests to visit all former Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks with one season pass.

If you buy the park's 2025 Gold or Prestige Pass with the passport add-on, you will have access to 15 legacy Cedar Fair parks this year:



California’s Great America | Santa Clara, CA

Canada’s Wonderland | Vaughan, ON

Carowinds | Charlotte, NC

Cedar Point | Sandusky, OH

Cedar Point Shores | Sandusky, OH

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom | Allentown, PA

Kings Dominion & Soak City | Doswell, VA

Kings Island | Mason, OH

Knott’s Berry Farm | Buena Park, CA

Knott’s Soak City | Buena Park, CA

Michigan’s Adventure & WildWater Adventure | Muskegon, MI

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston | Galveston, TX

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels | New Braunfels, TX

Valleyfair & Soak City | Shakopee, MN

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun | Kansas City, MO

Taking effect on Jan. 6, 2025, guests who purchase those passes with the add-on will also "be valid for parking and entry at all legacy Six Flags parks," according to Kings Island's website. Click here for a full list.

This is potentially thanks to the merger of Cedar Fair and rival Six Flags.

This means Kings Island season pass holders can soon access 27 theme parks and 15 water parks across the United States and Canada.

Guests can purchase the All Park Passport as an addition to their Gold or Prestige passes when renewing for the 2025 season. The park does note that other additions, such as drink or dining plans, will not carry over between Six Flags branded parks and Cedar Fair branded parks.

Kings Island has not announced the cost of the All Park Passport for 2025.

According to Kings Island's website, the 2025 season passes will be available to purchase in a few weeks. Visit this website for updates.

This story originally appeared on journal-news.com.

