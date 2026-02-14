Hamilton adopts rules regulating low-speed vehicles months after implementing a complete ban

HAMILTON, Ohio — Months after the City of Hamilton announced in a social media post that golf carts, under speed and low-speed vehicles (LSVs) were not allowed to be driven on city streets, city council adopted a package of rules in a "pilot program" that allows and regulates them on Wednesday.

We first reported on this when we talked with Harold Peetz in August.

He told us the ban confined the $15,000 low speed vehicle he'd invested in to his driveway, and he wanted the city to establish regulations on the carts or default to state law, which allows them to be driven on many streets.

In January, City Law Director Letitia Block presented sweeping new rules governing the vehicles, including requirements that they only be driven on streets with speed limits at or below 25 miles per hour. The rules also banned the LSVs from crossing any of the bridges spanning the Miami River.

When we talked with him at that Jan. 14 meeting, Peetz said the rules amounted to an effective ban on LSVs.

"It cuts off more than half of the area we go to," he said.

Between Block's initial presentation and Wednesday's meeting, when the city council adopted the finalized rules, the city council carved out exemptions allowing LSVs to access the High-Main Street Bridge to cross the Miami River, but Peetz said he still wasn't happy with the final product.

"These amendments are really piecemeal, and, if the ordinance is passed, even with these amendments, it has stricken these vehicles from the streets," he said.

The final rules still ban travel on roads with a speed limit higher than 25 mph and the following streets unless necessary to cross them:



State Route 4

By-Pass State Route 4

State Route 128

State Route 129 (except that operation on State Route 129 is allowed between B Street and Front Street for the purpose of crossing the High-Main Street Bridge only)

State Route 130

State Route 177

U.S. Route 127

Black Street Bridge

Columbia Road Bridge

The rule package also requires that all LSVs be inspected and permitted by the chief of police or a member of the police department that the chief designates perform inspections to ensure they have all of the necessary safety equipment, including lights, turn signals, seat belts and more.

As a pilot program, Hamilton City Council can vote to change the rules at any time.

Before the vote of approval, Mayor Pat Moeller welcomed public participation as the rules change in the coming years.

"We do want to hear from you as this pilot program goes on because, as I said, they can be suspended, modified, terminated, sooner obviously than three years," Moeller said.

You can read the full rules here: