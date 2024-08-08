Kings Island announces new, 'first-of-its-kind' water coaster coming in 2025

MASON, Ohio — The wait is over! Kings Island has officially announced details about the new water coaster that was teased in a video last week.

This attraction is a "first-of-is-kind" addition to its Soak City Water Park coming in 2025.

It will be the only "dual-racing water coaster" in the state, the park said in a press release.

This ride is called RiverRacers.

"Whether you’re a new water slide rider or an experienced thrill seeker, Soak City offers the largest outdoor water park experience in Ohio,” Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island said. “Our park guests have wanted the thrills of a water coaster for a long time, and you can never go wrong adding new experiences for kids and families to cool off together, especially in Soak City."

Riders will get on rafts beside each other and will be launched at up to 30 miles per hour down a drop. Then, water jets spray racers and "propel riders upward where they peel off into split turns that mirror each other, entering darkness, through an enclosed tunnel with special lighting effects," Kings Island said in the release.

Racers will also face other twists and turns, a slingshot, a 180-degree twist and a final "mega drop" before crossing the finish line, according to the release.

The park is also adding seven new water slides in Splash River Junction — a play area for kids in Soak City Water Park.

The new slides, called the Salamander Sliders, will have "a variety of gentle slopes, dips and turns" for kids to enjoy, according to the release.

The Bluegill Lagoon, a "reimagined ol' fashioned swimmin' hole" with a water tower to cool kids off, will also be added to Splash River Junction.

More chairs and umbrellas will be added to the area for families and friends.

Individuals who buy a Gold Pass by Sunday will get five single-use fast lane passes for free. These can only be used on certain days.

With the 2025 Gold Pass, guests will have free parking and unlimited admission to the park during the rest of this year and all of next year including the following attractions:



Soak City (only through Labor Day)

Halloween Haunt

WinterFest

