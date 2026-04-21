OSHP: 3 hospitalized after driver travels into opposite lanes, hitting 2 other vehicles, in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Three people were hospitalized after a driver traveling southbound on OH-48 in Lebanon crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting two other vehicles early Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said its Lebanon Post was dispatched to OH-48 at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday for a reported reckless driver in a Chevrolet Suburban. Just two minutes later, they learned that the driver was involved in a crash involving two other cars just north of the OH-48 intersection with Arrow Springs Boulevard in Lebanon.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver, traveling southbound on OH-48, traveled off the left side of the road and through the median into the northbound lanes. The driver then hit a Chevrolet Traverse traveling in the left lane head-on before then hitting a Honda Civic traveling in the right lane.

After hitting both cars, the Suburban overturned multiple times before stopping in the corner of the intersection. The Traverse also came to a stop in the middle of the intersection, while the Civic came to rest in the northbound lanes just north of the intersection.

Troopers say the man driving the Suburban then ran away from the crash on foot. However, he was located at Bethesda Medical Center shortly after the crash. OSHP said he was initially treated for minor injuries but was later airlifted to TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital for more treatment.

The driver of the Traverse was taken to Atrium Medical Center with serious injuries, while the Civic driver was taken to Bethesda North for serious injuries. There has not been an update on any of their conditions.

Both lanes were shut down during the crash investigation, but have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation by OSHP's Lebanon Post.