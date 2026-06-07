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One person killed, one injured in I-75 crash

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CINCINNATI — One person was injured, and another is dead after a crash on Northbound I-75 early Sunday morning, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 2:27 a.m., District Three officers responded to reports of a serious vehicle accident at Northbound I-75 mile marker 4.4. Officers located the accident and confirmed two victims.

One person was found deceased, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Traffic Unit responded to complete the investigation.

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