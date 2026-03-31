Family of 17-year-old killed in Warren County crash seeks answers as they mourn the loss of their son

TURTLECREEK TWP., Ohio — On March 13, 17-year-old Dylan Sougstad died following a head-on collision on State Route 741 in Turtlecreek Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said he crossed the center line and hit a woman driving north, and both people died at the scene.

"As a father of a teenage boy, you're always worried that they're now just out there running around, doing stupid stuff when they learn how to drive, and he wasn't. He was a good kid," Dylan's father, Steve Sougstad, said.

Now, his parents are searching for answers and pleading for key witnesses to come forward.

Dylan's mother, Lori Taylor, said the family is still waiting for answers and hopes those who saw the crash will contact authorities.

"I just know that there were two other people involved ... they haven't called in with the statement, and I just really wish they would," Taylor said. "We do have a Tesla, and we are getting the photos, and we will know, and it would be just so great if we didn't have to wait as long as we're going to for the information that we're eventually going to get."

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Tesla records other cars and the surrounding environment while driving and parked, using a dashcam feature that continuously records.

"I want to send my love and my prayers to the person who didn't make it, Chastity, because she had a family too that loved her," Taylor said.

Dylan was a student-athlete at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. He leaves behind a twin brother and three other siblings. His family described him as a kind, loving and amazing athlete who loved soccer and his teammates.

"Coach would call him his Swiss Army knife, and he would put him anywhere on the field," Taylor said. "You couldn't beat him, he's so fast."

Taylor said Dylan's team had just finished a game when they "got in their cars and drove away on the most dangerous road in Cincinnati."

Sougstad said since Dylan's death, he's been moved by the support from his son's peers.

"(I) was really blown away by the amount of kids that came up to me and told me all these stories about how he was there for them," Sougstad said. "How he loved them, how he had helped them out."

The teen's family has shown support for each other following the loss as well.

Dylan's godfather, Sean Platt, wrote a song in his memory titled "Still Your Six."

"I'm sorry for the quiet and hurt. Please forgive me," the song says. "Look across the table now ... half of me is still with you."

The family said they are working on a memorial and scholarship fund through Dylan's school to inspire other kids to spread positivity.

"I'm also working with some worldwide global impact people, so I'm going to do everything I can to inspire people to stand up and to recognize that there's a lot of light that needs to be shone in this world right now, and it's a dark place," Taylor said.

Dylan was a deeply loved member of the CHCA community, and his absence continues to be felt by students, faculty, and families across our campuses. We are grateful to the Sougstad family for their desire to honor Dylan’s life and the lasting impact he had on others through a scholarship that reflects his character and legacy.



At CHCA, we honor Dylan by recognizing the lasting impact of his character, relationships, and the way he made others feel known and valued. We are committed to partnering with the family as they continue to carry forward his story in a way that reflects his life and legacy.



While the scholarship effort is led by the family, CHCA will continue to honor Dylan through intentional moments of remembrance, prayer, and community reflection, ensuring his life remains a meaningful part of our shared story.

Dr. Terrez Thomas, CHCA High School Principal

"That's who he was. It really was who he was. He wanted everyone to feel happy," Taylor said.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.

"He's not perfect by any stretch, but he was a good kid, and parents just cherish every moment," Sougstad said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lebanon.