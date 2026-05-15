Northbound I-75 closed north of I-275 near Sharonville for crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The northbound lanes of I-75 are closed north of I-275 near Sharonville, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The lanes are closed for a crash. The crash itself is just south of Union Center Boulevard, but police have shut down the northbound I-75 lanes at I-275.

A WCPO crew on scene saw Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene of the crash; OSHP has not yet released any information on the crash, or whether anyone was hurt.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday morning; the highway was still shut down as of 5:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.