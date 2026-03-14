OSHP: Two dead in Turtlecreek Twp. crash

TURTLECREEK TWP., Ohio — Two people were killed in a crash in Warren County on Friday night, according to a release from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Friday on SR 741 near milepost 6 in Turtlecreek Township. It involved a 2019 Tesla Model 3, driven by Dylan Sougstad, 17, traveling south on SR 741, and a 2020 GMC Terrain, driven by Chastity Smith, 53, traveling north.

The Tesla traveled left of center, struck the GMC, and went off the west side of the roadway. The GMC traveled off the west side of the roadway.

Both Sougstad and Smith were declared deceased on the scene.

SR 741 between Hamilton Road and SR 63 was shut down for several hours for cleanup and removal. The crash is currently under investigation by the Lebanon Post.