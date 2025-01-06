Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren CountyDeerfield Township

Actions

Snow plow slides off road, overturns in Warren County

The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
snowplow overturned
Posted
and last updated

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A snow plow slid off the roadway and overturned Sunday night in Deerfield Township as heavy snow fell throughout the region.

According to Deerfield Township Fire Rescue, the snow plow driver hit a slick spot on the road and slid off the side of the roadway. Fire officials said no one was hurt.

However, officials cautioned drivers who venture out during the snow storm, which is still dropping additional snow throughout Monday morning.

"These conditions prove difficult even for the professionals," reads a social media post from Deerfield Township fire. "Please keep your speeds under control, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you and remember stopping and turning may be difficult."

The storm dropped record-breaking amounts of snow on the Tri-State on Sunday. At the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, 8.4 inches of snow fell on Sunday alone, breaking a record last set in 1977.

The winter storm is still not done adding even more snow on top of that record-breaking amount: We are still calculating that roughly 2 more inches could fall in Northern Kentucky at the lowest end, while areas like Cincinnati, Versailles and Hillsboro will see an additional 5 inches fall throughout Monday.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State Extended Weather Coverage

More local news:
Winter storm delaying trash, recycling pickup from Rumpke Snowfall totals: Record-breaking snow falls in the Tri-State Semis stuck in snow cause roughly 7-hour backup on I-71 to Brent Spence Bridge

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money