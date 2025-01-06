Snow plow slides off road, overturns in Warren County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A snow plow slid off the roadway and overturned Sunday night in Deerfield Township as heavy snow fell throughout the region.

According to Deerfield Township Fire Rescue, the snow plow driver hit a slick spot on the road and slid off the side of the roadway. Fire officials said no one was hurt.

However, officials cautioned drivers who venture out during the snow storm, which is still dropping additional snow throughout Monday morning.

"These conditions prove difficult even for the professionals," reads a social media post from Deerfield Township fire. "Please keep your speeds under control, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you and remember stopping and turning may be difficult."

The storm dropped record-breaking amounts of snow on the Tri-State on Sunday. At the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, 8.4 inches of snow fell on Sunday alone, breaking a record last set in 1977.

The winter storm is still not done adding even more snow on top of that record-breaking amount: We are still calculating that roughly 2 more inches could fall in Northern Kentucky at the lowest end, while areas like Cincinnati, Versailles and Hillsboro will see an additional 5 inches fall throughout Monday.