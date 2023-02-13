Cincinnati Chamber CEO steps down after more than seven years, replacement announced

CINCINNATI — Jill Meyer, who has served as CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber for more than seven years, announced she will step down.

On Monday, following a special board of directors meeting, the Chamber announced it would tap current president Brendon Cull to serve as president and CEO, effective May 15.

The board of directors accepted Meyer's resignation and she will serve as CEO until Cull steps into her shoes in May. Meyer joined the Chamber in 2015, serving as president and CEO.

"Under her leadership, the Chamber has tackled some of the most pressing economic issues and focused boldly on building a stronger Cincinnati to become a destination for people and businesses," reads a press release announcing Meyer's resignation.

Meyer has served the Chamber through the creation and execution of BLINK, which has year-over-year brought millions of dollars to the region, oversaw the business community through the pains of the COVID-19 pandemic and helped oversee the business community's efforts to advocate for a solution to the Brent Spence Bridge corridor — for which a plan was announced on the banks of the Ohio River by President Joe Biden in early January.

"As the Chamber works through the final year of our current strategic plan, now is the right time for me to plan my next adventure," said Meyer in a press release. "We have accomplished so much and this incredible Chamber team is well positioned to deliver even more. It's been the honor of a lifetime to lead this almost 200-year-old organization and serve our robust business community."

Meyer's replacement, Cull, joined the Chamber as chief operating officer in 2016 before being promoted to chief strategy officer in 2020 and, subsequently, president in 2022. Before that, Cull spent a decade leading government and regulatory affairs for The Kroger Co., the Chamber said.

"I'm grateful to the board of directors for their trust in me and to Jill for the last seven years pf partnership," said Cull in a press release. "I'm honored to lead a Chamber team that makes so much happen in our community."