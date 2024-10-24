Volunteers still needed for annual Rotary Club of Cincinnati 'Do Days'

CINCINNATI — Thursday The Rotary Club of Cincinnati begins its annual 'Do Days" and still needs more volunteers.

It's a community-wide service day where hundreds of volunteers span the entire city.

The Rotary Club of Cincinnati still needs about 100 more volunteers for the 'Do Days' on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It's a three-day, large scale community event serving over 40 non-profit organizations across the city and even outside of the city. The service-based event typically involves around 600 volunteers.

There is something for everyone.

There are landscaping projects, cleaning projects, preparing and serving meals at food banks and more.

On Thursday, groups are gathering to package up to 12,000 dried food meals to support UC Health's Food is Medicine program, which screens patients for food insecurity during primary care provider visits. Those in need of support are able to access an in-office food pantry stocked with pantry staples and hygiene items.

Rotary Cincinnati Do Days typically represent more than 2,500 volunteer hours over the three days the event is held. The event's financial impact is nearly $100,000 each year, the organization says.

Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information here.