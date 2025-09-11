Volunteers pack over 200,000 meals for Tri-State families on National Day of Service

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of volunteers packed meals for families across Cincinnati Thursday as part of the Sept. 11 National Day of Service project.

Ben Croghan has reflected on the spirit of unity for the past three years by packing meals every year on Sept. 11 for those facing food insecurity.

"Helping people is important to me," said Croghan.

Croghan is a development representative for Meals from the Heartland, a volunteer organization that has donated thousands of pounds of food to those at risk of hunger.

"There are people in this world that are truly starving that are getting our meals, and there are some people that just can't feed their kids for dinner and maybe their kids only get food when they go to school," said Croghan.

WATCH: 800 volunteers at TQL Stadium packed 36 meals for thousands of families

Volunteers pack over 227,000 meals for local families as part of Sept. 11 National Day of Service

More than 227,000 meals were packed and sent off to Freestore Foodbank and Shared Harvest Foodbank for thousands of families across Cincinnati.

About a dozen volunteers were stationed at each table in an assembly line fashion.

"She's going to seal each bag to make sure the food stays fresh as it's being transported and then Jim is going to put them in a box," said Croghan.

He said Cincinnati is 1 of 24 cities packing over 9 million meals on this national day of service.

Joann Schutte with Rasor Communications wants everyone to remember the good and help those in need.

"Just the feeling of coming together as a community to work together with a group with a common goal of helping those who are hungry in our community," said Schutte.