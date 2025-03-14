UC now under investigation by DOE Office for Civil Rights because of graduate program partnership

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is on a list of 45 different universities that are now under investigation by the US Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR), according to an announcement made by the DOE Friday.

This investigation specifically centers on schools that are partnering with The Ph.D. Project, an organization that focuses on helping students of all backgrounds pursue a business PhD.

The DOE announcement claims the organization "purports to provide doctoral students with insights into obtaining a PhD and networking opportunities, but limits eligibility based on the race of participants."

The DOE says the partnership is in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The Ohio State University and the University of Kentucky are also on the list of universities under investigation for this partnership.

"The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from discrimination," said US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in a press release. "The agency has already launched Title VI investigations into institutions where widespread antisemitic harassment has been reported and Title IX investigations into entities which continue to allow sex discrimination; today's announcement expands our efforts to ensure universities are not discriminating against their students based on race and race stereotypes."

UC is also on the list of 60 different universities that were warned about "potential enforcement actions" over its handling of reported antisemitic harassment and discrimination on campus. On March 10, the DOE said it sent warning letters to the universities.

The new investigation specifically focuses on the universities' graduate and doctoral programs and does not make any mention of undergraduate programs.

The OCR said it sent a "Dear Colleague Letter" to educational institutions on February 14, clarifying that they must cease using race preferences as a factor in admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, sanctions, discipline and other programs and activities.An FAQ page was issued on March 1 further clarifying what the OCR considered a violation.

UC President Neville Pinto announced on February 23 that the university was beginning the process of rolling back all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives following President Donald Trump's executive order, which was signed on Jan. 21.

Pinto said the deadline for compliance with the OCR's Feb. 14 letter was Feb. 28.

"Given the extent to which our university, like most educational institutions, relies on federal funding to deliver and sustain our core mission, it is untenable to operate as if noncompliance with these directives is an effective option," Pinto said.

He also said the university has begun removing DEI references across the university's websites, social media and other materials.

UC students and other advocates for DEI programs have protested in the days since, including students from the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), the Ohio Student Association (OSA).

"We are sitting here at a predominately white institution, taking away opportunities from the black citizens, DEI scholarships and grants that allow them to even go to the school in the first place," said Devon Cutri, OSA member. "People need to start speaking up and saying they are really against diversity, equity, and they're not here for inclusion, that's exactly what they're proving with these advances on our campus.

Pinto said in February the university is still committed to providing a "supportive learning and working environment where all are welcome, safe and free to be successful" while also complying with the new DEI standards.

WCPO has reached out to UC for comment on this investigation, but we have not yet received a response.