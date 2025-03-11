Trump administration threatens University of Cincinnati's funding over treatment of Jewish students on campus

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is one of 60 universities in the United States that have been sent a letter from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) warning the school is at risk of "potential enforcement actions if they do not fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus."

The letter was sent to all universities that are presently under investigation for Title VI violations relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination, according to a news release from the OCR.

Title VI prohibits any institution receiving federal funds from discriminating based on race, color and national origin. National origin includes shared Jewish ancestry, according to the news release.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal anti-discrimination laws.”

The Trump administration has already pulled $400 million from Columbia University "due to the school’s continued inaction to protect Jewish students from discrimination."

According to an open investigation filed by the U.S. Department of Education, a November 2023 complaint stated "the school has seen a spike in antisemitic incidents, including but not limited to, human feces being smeared on the door of a Jewish University-affiliated fraternity, an 'ally against antisemitism' yard sign owned by a member of the campus Jewish community being burned down and hate speech being spewed by individuals rallying on campus with the intent to 'free Palestine.'" The Jewish students at the University of Cincinnati stated in the complaint "we are no longer safe, welcome or are in an environment where we can learn and get an education without fear of persecution, hate and violence."

You can read the full complaint below:

University of Cincinnati Title VI complaint by WCPO 9 News on Scribd

We have reached out to UC for a comment but have not yet heard back.

UC has already been in the crosshairs of federal policy changes since President Donald Trump took office. The university recently adjusted DEI practices following the Ohio State Senate's passing of a bill banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and initiatives.

The Ohio State University and Indiana University, Bloomington were also among the schools listed.

To see a complete list of the universities, click here.