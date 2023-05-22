Uber testing new feature in Cincinnati allowing teens to catch a ride

CINCINNATI — Starting Monday, Uber will test a new feature that allows teens under the age of 18 to catch a ride.

Cincinnati is one of a dozen cities where the feature will be tested. Before teenagers sign up for Uber, they will need to be invited by a parent or guardian. After that, teens will need to complete a safety process that teaches them about features available on every ride. The new feature starts today for 13 to 17-year-olds.

The teens' account will be connected to their parents account. This will allow parents to receive updates on the trip. Teens will also have a password that will have to be confirmed by the driver before the trip begins.

Parents will have the ability to listen to an audio recording during each ride. Notifications will also be sent if a ride goes off course or ends early.

According to Uber, only highly rated and experienced drivers will be able to give out rides. Drivers can also choose not to accept requests from teenage accounts.