UAW strike against GE Aerospace enters second week as workers sacrifice pay for better contract

EVENDALE, Ohio — The United Auto Workers strike against GE Aerospace in Evendale and Erlanger entered its second week on Thursday, with both sides remaining far apart on a new contract agreement.

For striking workers like Jake McElroy, a GE Aerospace production assembly mechanic, the financial sacrifice has been significant but necessary.

McElroy and his family told us they have been preparing for an extended strike for two years, knowing they would have to forgo weekly paychecks to fight for better working conditions.

"This is a good fight, you know, this is something you prepare for, and we've been prepared for," McElroy said.

The preparation has included difficult conversations about potential sacrifices, including child care arrangements.

"What does it look like if we have an extended strike; if it's more than four weeks — what do we do?" McElroy said. "Also, cutting back on and you know, if it comes down to it, and we have to lose our spot in day care, pull our kids out of day care. Then so be it, that's what we do."

Hear more about the impacts of the strike below:

Despite the financial hardship, McElroy has found some positives in the strike, including spending more time with his family while picketing continues.

His wife, Becky, supports the strike despite not being a union-represented worker herself in her profession.

"I wish I were a part of a union, so I could fight for my own benefits," Becky said. "But I'm going to support him and fight for his rights."

The two sides remain divided on key issues, including job security, healthcare costs and pay. Talks are currently still stalled, though the union remains hopeful that GE will return to the negotiation table with an improved offer.

WCPO The McElroy family on the picket line in September 2025.

A GE Aerospace spokesperson told WCPO in a statement, “We are proud of the record offer we tabled for our 640 UAW-represented employees and are disappointed the Detroit-based UAW leaders have decided to strike before our employees have an opportunity to vote. We remain focused on serving our customers through our detailed contingency plans that ensure continued operations with the highest levels of safety and quality, and are resulting in our operations exceeding normal productivity levels.”

McElroy believes the company underestimated workers' resolve.

"I think they think that we are scared, and we'll just hold out on them for a week or a week and a half, and they'll just cave in and they'll be begging us to come back to work," McElroy said. "We, the union, did not walk out on strike. Because the company refused to negotiate, and our contract expired."