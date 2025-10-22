Cincinnati mayor defends city manager's decision to place police chief on leave

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval defended City Manager Sheryl Long's decision to place Police Chief Teresa Theetge on paid administrative leave after Wednesday's city council meeting, rejecting claims that the move was politically motivated ahead of the upcoming election.

"The election has nothing to do with this decision or really any of the decisions that we take in this office," Pureval said. "Our number one priority continues to be public safety."

The mayor spoke to reporters for the first time since the announcement, while Long refused to answer questions, continuing to avoid media contact days after launching the investigation into Theetge's leadership effectiveness.

Long only said "no comment" before rushing into a morning press conference Wednesday. After waiting an hour for her to speak with us, city communications spokesperson Mollie Lair addressed us, but offered little information.

"It's an ongoing investigation. The city doesn't comment on personnel matters," Lair said.

In a press conference Tuesday, Theetge's attorney, Stephen Imm of Finney Law Firm, said she was told to clear her desk Monday afternoon, around the same time Long announced Captain Adam Hennie as interim chief. Imm said Theetge was blindsided and accused both Long and the mayor of using Theetge as a political scapegoat.

Pureval denied those claims, along with claims that he pressured the city manager's office to take action against Theetge.

"What is true is that we continue, everyone in this building continues to push for public safety, both enforcement and visibility, and I have strong faith and confidence in Chief Hennie to deliver that," Pureval said.

The mayor denied claims from Theetge's attorney that his office or the city manager's office railroaded her ideas for improving public safety or that he refused to speak with judges at her request.

When asked how he reconciles previously giving Theetge his full backing with the recent action against her, Pureval pointed to recent violence.

"We've got to continue to prioritize public safety, and the most recent violence on Government Square and Fountain Square is beyond the pale, and it has to stop, and all options are on the table to do that, and (I) fully support the city manager in her decision," Pureval said.

The mayor said placing the chief on leave makes the city safer because it provides "strength and leadership" and "command and control" with a strong partnership between city leadership and police.

On Tuesday, Imm said he wasn't told how long the investigation into Theetge would last, and had no answers as to who was conducting it or why. Pureval shed some light on a timeline.

"The process now is going to take months. I refer you to the city manager's office for further details on both the process and her decision, but I strongly support her decision," Pureval said.

Council Member Criticizes Handling of Situation

Councilmember Mark Jeffreys said the city manager hasn't communicated with the council either, leaving him frustrated over how the past week has played out.

"I have a whole slew of questions," Jeffreys said. "I think all of us do."

Jeffreys criticized how the situation was handled, saying Theetge deserved better treatment after her decades of service.

"She deserves the respect to be given feedback on her performance, ideally privately, before something becomes public, and the ability to correct any issues that we have with her performance," Jeffreys said.

When asked about community concerns that the situation appears disorganized and messy, Jeffreys outlined several priorities.

"I think there are a couple of clear things that we need to do. The first is it sounds like there's an investigation of the facts. ... I think all of us need to understand that first," Jeffreys said. "The second is, what is the process for getting a new chief? Are we going to go out and look for one, or what does that look like? And then the third, most importantly, is how are we keeping people safe?"

Jeffreys said the city has deployed an additional $5.4 million for public safety and wants updates on that progress.

"People just want to know that they're safe, they're safe downtown, Over-the-Rhine, they're safe in their neighborhoods. And I think that's where we need to remain focused," Jeffreys said.

The councilmember said he doesn't know the facts behind the action against Theetge, making it impossible to understand a path forward. He emphasized that the city manager reports to the council and the mayor and is accountable for all department directors, including the police chief.

When asked if he felt blindsided, Jeffreys said, "I think we need to do a better job of making sure that everybody understands when these issues arise before they arise, rather than hearing about them at the last minute."

For now, Theetge remains chief while on administrative leave. She hasn't been fired, and Imm told us Tuesday that she does not want to resign. The mayor said while it's not a foregone conclusion, the city manager placing her on leave is a step in a process he expects to take time.

"My focus has to be on the crime that's happening in our city, supporting our police officers, and continuing to lead the city," Pureval said.