Troopers: 2 killed, 1 injured in Bracken County crash

BROOKSVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead, and one is hospitalized after a crash in Bracken County, Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers were dispatched to a crash on the AA Highway (KY-9)at Dutch Ridge Road on Saturday. When they arrived, they found that an Ohio man was driving a 2004 Ford SUV west on the AA Highway, and while attempting to pass on a double-yellow line, was struck head-on by a 2024 Kia.

Both the driver and passenger in the Kia, Tyler Smith and Emily Smith, were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the 2004 Ford SUV was transported to the UK Medical Center with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police Collision Reconstructionist. Troopers were also assisted by Bracken County EMS, Bracken County Fire and the Bracken County Sheriff's Office.