FOP President: Two Cincinnati police officers assaulted trying to break up large crowd in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati police officers were assaulted as they tried to break up a large crowd that formed early in the morning in Cincinnati's Corryville neighborhood, Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Ken Kober told WCPO.

One officer was treated at the scene, while another was taken to the hospital as a result of the incident, according to Kober. Both are currently recovering at home.

Kober told WCPO that one arrest has been made, but suggested more arrests could be expected.

Kober detailed video taken of the incident, which he says shows one officer being held on the ground and kicked before the officer got up and chased after those who were assaulting him.

WCPO reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department and the mayor's office for comment, check back with us for updates on this developing story.