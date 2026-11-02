Poll workers finish final preparations on Monday for Election Day on Tuesday

NORWOOD, Ohio. — Election Day across the country is coming up on Tuesday, November 3rd. Polling places in Hamilton County are getting ready for the big day; but there’s a lot going on behind the scenes on the day voters cannot cast their ballots (November 2nd).

Elections officials and poll workers are set to meet in the morning on Monday to make sure there is a plan in place for Election Day. Sherry Poland, the Director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections says her team is ready for anything:

They are preparing for every situation they can think of; ways to get voters through lines, problems with machines and even emergency evacuation plans. "We assign our staff members one task,” said Poland. “We feel that's the best way to navigate an emergency situation, you just have to remember one thing ... we try to be prepared for anything that will come our way."

Today, the BOE will be making last-minute changes to poll worker assignments, making sure every local polling place is staffed appropriately. Poll workers have a checklist set for the big day, Poland explained:

Polls in Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.