Riley Green to bring 'That's Just Me Tour' to The Farmer Music Center

CINCINNATI — The Farmer Music Center made its first announcement for a concert at its new venue, and Riley Green will take the stage.

Green will be in Cincinnati for his "That’s Just Me" tour on June 24, 2027. Pre-sale tickets open this Thursday at 10 a.m. for those who use the code "RILEYGREEN" with general ticket sales beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

The Farmer Music Center was built on the former Coney Island property.

WATCH: Get a first look at how construction for the new music venue is coming along

Project leaders offer first look at Farmer Music Center development

Like its counterpart next door, Riverbend, the Farmer Music Center will feature a sloped, stadium-style seating structure to provide better sightlines and cleaner sound.

Back in May, MEMI CEO Michael Smith said Farmer Music Center will be one of the best venues in the country. He said it will provide an improved fan experience.

“The furthest seat on the lawn is 25 feet closer to the stage than it is at Riverbend," Smith said.

There will be 8,000 reserved seats available, coupled with a synthetic lawn that will provide capacity for up to 12,000 people.

The facility itself will feature more than 300,000 square feet of concourse and club space, with opportunities for guests to purchase drinks and food. MEMI previously said there will be 25 full-service bars and concession stands located across three different levels of the venue, plus multiple grab-and-go kiosks.

Robert McGrath, president and CEO of CSO, told WCPO back in May that they hope it will bring bigger artists to the Queen City.

“Everyone, no matter whether you’re sitting in the front row or whether you’re sitting in the rear of the lawn, will have closer sightlines," McGrath said.

Back in May, CSO and MEMI said the new music venue is projected to generate more than $100 million annually in economic impact, while contributing an estimated $7 million in state tax revenue and $15 million in new city tax revenue over the next 10 years.