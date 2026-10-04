Trump rallies Ohio Republicans in Vandalia ahead of midterm election

VANDALIA, Ohio. — President Donald Trump returned to Ohio Saturday night, campaigning for Republican candidates in key statewide races as both parties intensify efforts ahead of November's midterm election.

Trump appeared before a crowd at Butler High School in Vandalia, where he endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Senate candidate John Husted. The rally comes as Ohio voters prepare to decide races that will decide the next Governor of Ohio and control of the U.S. Senate.

Watch: Trump Visits Ohio

Trump visits Ohio Saturday

The president urged supporters to hit the polls as if they were voting for him.

"We want to win the midterms," Trump told the crowd. "We have great people, so if you don't mind, please pretend that I'm on the ballot."

Supporters traveled from across Ohio to attend the event.

"It means a lot. I've always wanted to see him," said Cade Watson.

Outside the venue, demonstrators gathered along nearby streets to protest the president's visit and voice opposition to his policies.

"We're out here practicing our First Amendment. We're tired of what's happening in this country," said Theresa Clary, who attended the protest.

The rally highlighted several issues Republicans hope will resonate with voters in the final weeks before Election Day like immigration, gas prices and data centers. Trump said of Husted is elected he will automatically pass the Rate Payer Protection Act targeting Date Center electricity costs.

"Are we gonna show him by electing me that he's doing the right thing and that we're gonna get a victory in November?" Husted said.

The two said they work work closely with the President if elected.

"I think this state needs and deserves a governor who will actually collaborate with, work with and partner with the president of the United States of America to bring investment into Ohio," Ramaswamy said.

The appearance underscored Trump's continued influence within the Republican Party in Ohio. While supporters view the president as a key asset in motivating GOP voters, critics argue his involvement could energize Democratic turnout in competitive races.

The event concluded with Trump inviting Husted and Ramaswamy back to the stage and recognizing several Republican officials in attendance.

Trump is scheduled to continue campaigning in Nebraska before early voting begins next week.