Dirt bike legend opens his property to Trials riding competition this weekend

PETERSBURG, Ky. — If you don't know the name Scott Summers, then you missed a lot of Honda commercials in the early 90s! Summers was the face of Honda racing when he was on top of his game in cross country and hare scramble dirt bike racing. He's now an AMA Hall of Famer.

What really propelled him to fame was this photo:

Scott Summers/Honda Racing

Scott Summers



Yes, that's Scott holding a Honda 600R dirt bike. It weighs in at 300 lbs. While this photo gave him a story for life to share, he is now focusing on his rural property near Petersburg, KY, and sharing his love for riding with others.

This weekend trials riders will use Scott's property as a playground of sorts to test their skill on two wheels. But these bikes aren't your typical dirt bikes. Check it out:

Jennifer Ketchmark Trials Bike



Notice the lack of a seat? That's because riders stand on the pegs while riding on off-trail terrain.

"Most people are familiar with Harley's (street bikes) and then dirt bikes are made for riding on trails. A trail bike and off-road. A trials bike is more like off-trail. In the hands of a good rider, a bike can take you almost anywhere," shared Charlie Gilfert, one of the event volunteers and riders.

Jennifer Ketchmark Trials Riding



So how does the competition work? Riders are given gates to pass through in a wooded zone. They must pass through their gates, clear obstacles and get back out of the final gate without falling or touching their foot on the ground. Each time their foot goes down, they get a point. Like the scoring of golf, the lower the score, the better off you are!

At the end of two days, riders of all ages turn in their scorecards.

"Thirty-five sections and you ride four loops, you get a lot of attempts. The average winning score is 25-40 and it can spread to 100 points, then you're having a rough day," Jimmy Wilder, a sportman-level rider in the sport said.

If you would like to witness these riders compete, here are the details.



Address: 5769 Synder Lane, Petersburg, KY

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. kids start, noon adults start

Sunday: 8:30 a.m. kids start, 10 a.m. adults start

$10 admission (11 and under free)

No concessions; port-a-lets available

Anticipate walking

Jennifer Ketchmark Scott Summers, Charlie Gilfert and Jimmy Wilder

