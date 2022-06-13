Over 141k without power in the Tri-State as storms roll through

Thousands of people in the Tri-State have lost power as strong storms with winds up to 70 mph roll through the region, according to Duke Energy.

Most of the outages are in southwest Indiana and Butler County, specifically in Hamilton.

Jordan, Felicia

Over 6,000 people were without power in southwest Ohio as of 5:52 p.m. and over 3,000 people were without power in Indiana.

Duke Energy

The entire Tri-State region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

Boone, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio and Hamilton counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m. Severe winds could bring damaging gusts of up to 70 mph and are the biggest concern with this storm.

Storms will move slowly through the region, which increases the risk of downed trees, wires, poles and damage caused by high winds.