Traffic stopped on NB I-71 by cars doing donuts, burnouts in the Lytle Tunnel

Brandon Spinner
Posted at 10:11 PM, Sep 30, 2023
CINCINNATI — Traffic on northbound I-71 inside the Lytle Tunnel was stopped for more than 10 minutes Saturday night by multiple cars doing donuts and burnouts.

The highway was blocked around 9:45 p.m. just inside the tunnel's entrance headed northbound. WCPO 9 Meteorologist Brandon Spinner was driving at the time, when he was involved in the shut down, and filmed video of the antics. Spinner said he wasn't able to proceed on the roadway for more than 9 minutes, and saw four different cars participate in the activity.

More than a dozen people wearing facemasks were seen walking on the highway during the time that the cars were blocking the lanes. Multiple license plates on the cars involved were blocked. The group cleared the area and headed north just before 10 p.m.

WCPO 9 has reached out to Cincinnati police about the issue, and we have yet to hear back.

