TQL Stadium cuts ties with local restaurant after co-owner's social media posts

CINCINNATI — TQL Stadium announced on social media Thursday that it has cut ties with Lucius Q BBQ after social media posts from one of its now-former co-owners garnered backlash.

Multiple posts shared to social media Thursday appear to show Aaron Sharpe commenting on the death of Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA. In one comment, Sharpe appears to say, "Good riddance! What a piece of s—."

While those comments are not publicly visible on his social media page at this time, Sharpe did comment on the backlash he received, saying in part, "If you think that threats of social media attacks on me or my business will in any way keep me silent about what I believe, you are sorely mistaken. I know exactly who I am and on what side of history I stand."

In a statement, TQL Stadium said it expects vendors and partners "to uphold the values of respect and tolerance that are core to our club's identity."

"We were founded on the idea that soccer unites, and we remain committed to ensuring that FCC is for all and that we provide a safe and welcoming environment for our patrons," the statement says in part. "Toward that end, we have terminated our relationship with Lucius Q."

Additionally, Factory 52, home to another Lucius Q location, said it did not condone Sharpe's post and is "reviewing all legal options to address it appropriately."

Around an hour after the two posts, Lucius Q announced Sharpe is no longer associated with the restaurant after the comments.

"We found the comments he made on his personal social media pages offensive and, as a result, have severed ties with him," the business said on its social media.

It is unclear if that change will impact TQL Stadium's decision. We have reached out to Lucius Q, TQL Stadium and Factory 52 for comment at this time.