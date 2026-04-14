To avoid artificial dyes, Cincinnati baker reaches for organic solutions for coloring treats

CINCINNATI — Brightly-colored treats often rely on artificial dyes, but one local baker in Cincinnati is taking a different approach — one rooted in health, creativity and nature.

For Nicole Fernandez, the shift toward natural baking started at home.

“I started looking deeper into ingredients for my own family, and that naturally translated into my baking,” she said.

That personal commitment has since grown into her business, Trillium, where she creates custom cakes using colors derived entirely from fruits and vegetables — no artificial dyes involved.

Watch below to see some of the organically-colored treats Fernandez has made:

To avoid artificial dyes, Cincinnati baker reaches for organic solutions for coloring cakes

Instead of synthetic food coloring, Fernandez turns to ingredients you might find in your kitchen — or garden.

“All of the colors I use are fruit and vegetable derived — beets, spirulina, turmeric — it just depends on the color,” she said.

The result is cakes that are just as visually striking as traditional designs, but made with ingredients Fernandez can feel good about.

She said she doesn't believe indulgent treats must always be unhealthy.

“I think diet is everything — what you’re putting into your body is what you’re made out of,” she said. “I would like to see a shift from feeling like indulgence and celebration comes with things that are not healthy for us.”

Her goal is to create desserts that allow people to celebrate fully without compromise.

“I’m really trying to create a situation where you can still indulge and enjoy your event without having to make sacrifices to your health,” she said.

The name of her bakery, Trillium, comes from a type of wildflower — an intentional choice that reflects the bakery’s natural approach and aesthetic.

Right now, Fernandez takes orders through Instagram, but she said she has bigger ambitions. She hopes to expand into weddings and luxury events, bringing her naturally vibrant creations to even more celebrations.

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