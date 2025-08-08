'This might be even better than the US Open' | A look into the upgrades at this year's Cincinnati Open

MASON, Ohio — The Cincinnati Open continues this weekend in Mason, bringing tennis greats to the Greater Cincinnati area.

Since last year, tournament officials have doubled the Lindner Family Tennis Center’s size and spent $260 million on upgrades.

We met up with 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens on a newly improved center court as the tournament got into full swing — by practicing our own swings.

"This might even be better than the US Open, with these facilities," said Stephens. "Definitely seeing the clubhouse, obviously this was built in 11 months, which is like the craziest thing I've ever heard. Yeah I think the clubhouse is incredible, there's a new player area, services area, the food, the new gym."

While we were able to step onto center court with Stephens, players have to fight through nearly two weeks of match play to earn the ability to compete there in the finals.

But the center court isn't the only competition space that's been enhanced for players.

Watch as we try out the new facilities with Stephens:

A look into the upgrades at this year's Cincinnati Open, with US Open champ Sloane Stephens

"Last year we had 20 acres for our campus," said Maggie Brown, marketing and community relations manager for the Cincinnati Open. "This year there's 40. So, we basically doubled in size. In 2023, we had 17 total courts. Now we have 31 courts, so there's just so much more space."

More space means more players and more matches for fans to enjoy — the expansion has allowed the tournament to add 123 more matches.

"We have more players this year," said Brown. "In years prior, we had 56 players per singles draw. This year, it's 96. So we have basically doubled in size across the board."

For fans, the expansion also means more food options, a dedicated kids zone and just more space in general.

Here’s a list of other changes:

A shaded dining area that seats 1,400 next to 13 restaurant storefronts

Six pickleball courts

Fan lawns

Improved player amenities, including a Tennis Channel broadcast studio where fans can watch player interviews

A gaming room

More than 40,000 additional plants