CPD: Mother, two kids shot while driving early Christmas morning

CINCINNATI — A woman and her two children were taken to hospitals early Christmas morning, after they were shot in their vehicle, according to Cincinnati police.

Police told us that just before 3 a.m., a woman and her two daughters, aged 10 and 15, were driving on Central Avenue near Kindel Street in the West End, when all three of them were shot by another driver.

Police said the person who fired the shots sped off in a silver Impala, but police did not have released any further information about a possible suspect.

At the scene, a WCPO crew saw a dark SUV with multiple bullet holes in the side; the SUV's driver-side windows were both shattered as well.

All three people shot are expected to survive their wounds; police said one of the children was hit in the leg, but officers were not sure where the other two victims were hit.

The children were transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, while their mother was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, CPD said.