CINCINNATI — It's been a rough start to spring for those of us with allergies this year.

Unfortunately, data from Climate Central, a nonprofit that researches climate, shows that this is just part of our new normal.

Pollen counts have been high almost every day and the season started earlier this year thanks to warmer temperatures. That means plants began waking up earlier than usual.

According to Climate Central, the earlier spring weather comes with a longer growing season overall — meaning more time to release pollen. The nonprofit says climate changes have contributed to earlier, longer and stronger allergy seasons.

Watch to get a look at the project to more accurately track pollen counts:

Think your allergies are worse this spring? You might be right

But even with allergies becoming more and more of an issue, the way we've tracked pollen and forecast it hasn't changed much over the years. Researchers from Duke University are now looking to change that.

Most of us who deal with allergies have heard of or seen the "pollen count" numbers online or on our phone. However, these numbers are generic and not specific to most people's area.

New technology from Duke University, coined the "R2D2 of the forest" is helping researchers get a more in-depth look at pollen and how it affects us.

“It’s sending lasers in every direction back and forth,” Duke researcher Tate Commission said.

The lasers scan the dense forest and takes photos that build a high-definition 3D map. The mapping shows individual branches, leaves — and the pollen-producing flowers responsible for that yellow haze on our windshields.

“The smallest detail you can see from this machine,” said researcher Ivy Geng, who says it essentially creates a digital twin of the forest.

While "R2D2" won't stop the pollen from falling, the hope is to revolutionize how we are able to predict when allergy season will start and how intense it might be.

The river valley factor

The Greater Cincinnati area also faces unique challenges each allergy season, because of the geography of the area.

In March, we also spoke to Dr. Steffany Santana, a primary care physician at St. Elizabeth. She said the Tri-State area has a high pollen count due to its river valley geography, and people will experience more allergies on humid days.

Santana told us March 20 that she'd has already started to see more patients coming in. She said it is best to check the pollen count before stepping outside.

Most pollen comes from trees between February and May. Grasses come out in the middle of the season and then, in late summer, ragweed and weed become the ultimate enemy each year.

For pollen counts:



Any measurement of between 0 to 20 is low;

From 21 to 100 is moderate;

From 101 to 1,000 is high; and

Anything over 1,000 is very high.

How to reduce allergy symptoms:

Eliminating environmental triggers entirely may not be an option, but those who deal with allergies have ways to reduce symptoms and enjoy daily life more comfortably.



Stay indoors when pollen counts are high. The worst times of day for allergies tend to be midmorning and early evening. People in the Cincinnati area can consult the Hamilton County Environmental Service’s daily monitor of pollens and molds, which provides specific levels and air quality warnings (when applicable) every day.

Keep windows closed and avoid using fans. Both of these activities bring pollens and molds into the house, aggravating allergic reactions indoors.

Use an air conditioner. Using an air conditioner does not bring in as many allergens from the outside and can provide comfort during Cincinnati’s hottest summer days.

Use an air purifier to filter the air you breathe inside your home.

Don’t hang clothes outside to dry. Those pollens and molds will love to cling to clothing and sheets. Stick to using the dryer for laundry.

Take antihistamines. Many over-the-counter pills and nasal sprays can be used to treat most allergy symptoms. These medications block the effects of the chemical released in our bodies during an allergic reaction (known as a histamine).

Get a doctor’s help. If over-the-counter medications do not work, then make an appointment to see a medical professional to evaluate your condition and possibly provide a prescription medication to help reduce allergy symptoms.