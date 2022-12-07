The Tri-State has some of the worst & best drivers in the nation

The Tri-State is home to some of the best and worst drivers in the country, according to some newly released data.

Auto Insurance website QuoteWizard said it analyzed more than 10 million insurance quotes on four factors to determine overall driving quality including accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

Ohio came in 5th place for the worst drivers in the country. Apparently, buckeye drivers got even worse because last year Ohio drivers sat around 17th worst.

According to QuoteWizard, Ohio drivers have some major speeding and accident problems. They ranked the 4th worst state for speeding and the 8th worst state for overall accidents.

Indiana didn't fair to well either. Hoosiers came in at 15th place for worst drivers in the country.

On the other side of things, Kentucky had the 6th best drivers in the country.

The commonwealth also had the 2nd fewest citations in the nation.

According to the study, Utah has the worst drivers in the country and Connecticut drivers are the best.

