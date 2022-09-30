Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TANK bus driver charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Covington

A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street in Covington Thursday afternoon. Covington Assistant Chief of Police Brian R. Valenti said a man in his 30s entered the crosswalk at around 12:30 p.m. just as a TANK bus began turning right onto E. 4th Street. Valenti said the bus driver continued down 4th Street "unaware" of the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
Police respond to pedestrian killed on 4th Street in Covington
Posted at 3:33 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 15:34:38-04

CONVINGTON, Ky. — A TANK bus driver has been indicted months after a man was hit and killed while in a crosswalk in Covington, the Kenton County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

In March, 38-year-old Dennis Michael Rahtz was hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street in broad-daylight.

Covington Assistant Chief of Police Brian R. Valenti said the bus driver continued down 4th Street "unaware" of the crash.

Rhatz was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, TANK released a statement saying the driver, Howard Samson, was placed on administrative leave. He was indicted on Friday with a charge of leaving the scene of a crash, a class D felony. His arraignment is scheduled for October 17.

TANK Deputy General Manager Gina Douthat said in a TANK statement that the bus involved had a fully operational camera system and police were to review video of the incident from those cameras.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Family members of murdered Rhodens take stand 70-year-old dies one week after fire City of Cincinnati working to help small businesses grow

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!