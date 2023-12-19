Teamsters, DHL reach tentative agreement and end 12-day strike at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — After 12 days of striking, the Teamsters Union has reached a tentative agreement with DHL Express that will bring all union members back to work at the DHL Hub at CVG.

The agreement was announced Tuesday, just shy of two weeks after thousands of workers went on strike.

Those in Teamsters Local 100 load and unload airplanes CVG, which is DHL's largest and busiest logistics hub in North America. Workers within the hub were demanding a fair contract that would cover 1,100 ramp and tug workers.

The agreement reached will protect those ramp and tug workers, according to a press release from the Teamsters.

According to Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien, DHL workers across the country honored the picket line in solidarity, refusing to cross the lines at CVG.

"'Teamsters don't cross picket lines' isn't just a saying — it means something in our union and it works," said O'Brien. "DHL tried hard to divide us. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters stepped up and fought back. This tentative agreement is a testament to the intestinal fortitude of the rank-and-file."

The agreement, as it stands, includes contract improvements that enhance workplace safety and provide workers with higher wages and better benefits.

The final tentative agreement will be presented to Local 100 members for ratification.

The hub's ramp and tug workers joined Teamsters in April after a year-long campaign to do so. The negotiating committee has been working with DHL since July seeking improved pay and working conditions.

In October, dozens of members from the union rallied outside of the hub. That rally came after they said there were at least 22 workplace injuries at the CVG hub in 2022 that required transport to the hospital.

The union said then that DHL had continued to push for demands that "disrespect workers and fail to address the unfair labor practices that include retaliating against pro-union workers."

Because of this, the union said it's filed unfair labor practice charges that the National Labor Relations Board is prosecuting, including claims of retaliation against pro-union workers, surveilling workers who were discussing the union off-site and intdimidating workers who were on the picket lines.