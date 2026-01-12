Switzerland County Schools staff recognized for heroic actions during bus fire

RISING SUN, Ind. — Switzerland County Elementary School staff members were honored Monday night for their quick response during a bus fire last week.

It comes after a school bus burst into flames on the morning of Jan. 8, moments after students safely evacuated thanks to emergency preparedness training.

"Kudos to Gary Reynolds. Our bus driver was getting those kids off the bus and into the building ... he was able to do that very quickly," said Ashley Kitts, Principal of Switzerland County Elementary School.

According to district officials, the emergency response showcased the entire school community working together. The letter below was sent to district parents and guardians after the incident.

School officials told us teachers, aides and office staff coordinated with families to ensure every child safely returned home, while cafeteria workers stepped in to feed students as they waited.

"Honestly, the big thing that we kind of conveyed to our students when we came back on Friday was the importance of those drills and how our students responded," Kitts said. "They were phenomenal."

The district also provided counselor support to students who witnessed the incident.

"The kids were in shock when it happened, but they knew it was handled well, and they told me they felt like all of the teachers were there for them, and felt more at ease when the teachers came on the bus for them," said Amanda Cole, counselor at Switzerland County Elementary.

Kindergarten teacher Stephanie Whaley said she immediately jumped in to help when she arrived and put the children on other buses where they could stay warm with other teachers.

"There were some tears and some confusion, but today and now on, I think they're more understanding because we talked about how this is why we practice drills," Whaley said. "They're like, oh, it's not just because we have to, it could really happen."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Staff members who responded to the emergency were recognized at a school board meeting Monday night.

"I think it says a lot about our community and also our school community, everyone came together," Kitts said.