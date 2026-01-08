Switzerland County Elementary closed after school bus fire near the building

RISING SUN, Ind. — Switzerland County Elementary School in Indiana will be closed Thursday after a bus fire broke out near the building, according to an announcement from Superintendent Rod Hite.

Hite wrote that all students and the bus driver were evacuated and are safe, but the school building has to close.

Because of the bus's proximity to the school building when the fire began, Hite says the school needs to take the day for inspections and clean up. The fire did not spread to the school and was contained to the bus, Hite said.

Hite said students who are normally transported on a bus will be taken home on one; any parents who need an alternative drop-off for their child should call 812.427.2611.

We have a crew headed to the school to learn more and will update this story as more information becomes available.