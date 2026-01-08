Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Switzerland County Elementary closed after school bus fire near the building

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted
and last updated

RISING SUN, Ind. — Switzerland County Elementary School in Indiana will be closed Thursday after a bus fire broke out near the building, according to an announcement from Superintendent Rod Hite.

Hite wrote that all students and the bus driver were evacuated and are safe, but the school building has to close.

Because of the bus's proximity to the school building when the fire began, Hite says the school needs to take the day for inspections and clean up. The fire did not spread to the school and was contained to the bus, Hite said.

Hite said students who are normally transported on a bus will be taken home on one; any parents who need an alternative drop-off for their child should call 812.427.2611.

We have a crew headed to the school to learn more and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Morning Rush

More local news:
Cincinnati Council member Seth Walsh announces run for state treasurer The 2-day Big Cheese Festival at Jungle Jim’s will have more than 400 cheeses 11-year-old's playground death sparks calls for reform at city council

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Lawrenceburg! We want talk with you Jan. 22 to find solutions, together