Surveillance footage shows the moments leading up to violent downtown Cincinnati fight

CINCINNATI — Newly released surveillance footage shows the moments that led to the violent fight in downtown Cincinnati that garnered national attention this summer.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have laid out different versions of what happened in the early hours of July 26 at the intersection of 4th and Elm streets. Police have arrested eight people in total — six for felonious assault and aggravated rioting, one for aggravated robbery and aggravated rioting and another person — also identified as a victim — for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

While Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge stated that videos posted online do not provide the full story, we've mostly been left in the dark on what happened before the fight broke out.

Now, surveillance footage is providing a bird's-eye view of the night.

Watch the entire video below:

Surveillance footage shows full downtown Cincinnati fight

The group of people identified as victims can be seen standing near the corner, close to a man standing next to a car. Then, two people in the group appear to turn towards the man next to his car. It's unclear what, if anything, is said.

After they turn back around, the man standing next to his car can be seen punching and pushing one of the men in the group, believed to be Alex Tchervinski. Tchervinski and other members of the group begin walking towards the man, who is backing away with his fist up.

People in the crowd appear to separate the man and the group. However, the man and Tchervinski continue walking towards each other, appearing to yell. Eventually, Tchervinski walks back to the corner, kicking the car.

At that time, a man who was originally separating the two sides runs towards Tchervinski, punching at him. That man is believed to be Jermaine Matthews, who faces felonious assault and aggravated rioting charges. His attorney said in court that Matthews got involved when Tchervinski kicked his car.

It's at that point when multiple people in the crowd begin throwing punches at Tchervinski. He appears to exchange punches with another person before Matthews once again walks up and punches him. As people try to separate the two, another man steps in and begins punching and kicking at Tchervinski.

Matthews and Tchervinski yell at each other. In previously obtained videos, Matthews can be heard saying, "Yeah, that's my car," before Tchervinski slaps him.

Once that occurs, the fight erupts again. This time, another man jumps in and begins punching Tchervinski before Matthews appears to throw him down onto the street. Video shows multiple people appear to stop on Tchervinski.

As other members of Tchervinski's group try to step in, they get knocked to the ground, with people kicking at them. It's at that time that the woman later identified as Holly was punched in the face.

Police arrested 25-year-old Aisha Devaughn and 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon for punching Holly. Detectives said Devaughn is the person who knocked her unconscious and also committed "acts of violence" against a man who was on the ground.

Montianez Merriweather, 34, is the man who prosecutors identified as the one who "coordinated" the fight, saying he hit Tchervinski in the side of the face from behind to begin the attack.

For his involvement, Tschervenski was charged with disorderly conduct.

Also arrested is Dominique Kittle, who police said hit one of the members of Tchervinski's group before attempting to take his wallet. His defense attorney claims Kittle has paranoid schizophrenia and may not be competent to stand trial.

The last person arrested was Gregory Wright, who police said snatched a necklace from one of the victims' necks during the fight.

Sources tell WCPO 9 News investigators were called to a meeting with Mayor Aftab Pureval and Theetge on Aug. 4 to discuss the fight. At that time, investigators attempted to show the surveillance footage that led investigators not to want to charge Tchervinski. However, sources said Pureval would not look at it.