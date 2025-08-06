Cincinnati police arrest sixth person for violent fight downtown captured on video

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Wednesday morning they have arrested another person and charged them for involvement in a large fight downtown that was captured on videos which went viral online.

Police said that just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the fugitive apprehension unit found and arrested 25-year-old Aisha Devaughn. She, like others arrested for the fight, faces charges of felonious assault and aggravated rioting.

Police said the investigation into the fight is still active and ongoing.

Devaughn is the sixth person arrested in connection with the fight.

RELATED | New video shows moments before, after violent fight in downtown Cincinnati

First, police arrested 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather and 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon. After that, 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews turned himself in to police, officials said in court.

All three are facing multiple charges, including aggravated rioting and assault, or felonious assault.

Dominique Kittle, the fourth suspect arrested in the July 26 fight near the intersection of Fourth and Elm streets, was arrested roughly one week after videos of the fight went viral on social media.

Kittle faces two counts of assault and one count of felonious assault.

Hear from one of the alleged victims of the fight below:

Woman punched during downtown Cincinnati fight speaks out

On August 4, police announced they'd arrested Patrick Rosemond, 38, in Fulton County, Georgia, CPD said. Once he was located, the FBI's Atlanta Metropolitan Major Offenders Task Force took him into custody. Rosemond has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and aggravated rioting and will be extradited to Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said police have so far identified six victims — five men and one woman.

Last week, Mayor Aftab Pureval said preventing violent crime in Cincinnati has been the "singular top priority" for city leaders both before and after what police referred to as a "violent attack."

Videos showing multiple angles of the attack were shared online, garnering national attention over the weekend of July 26. However, Theetge has said the videos online do not provide the full story.

See the latest video released below:

New video shows moments before, after violent fight in downtown Cincinnati

Theetge said anyone who "placed their hands on somebody in an attempt to cause harm" will face consequences.

"I don't care which side of the incident, the fight, they were on ... that's unacceptable," Theetge said.

The police chief said officers are also looking into whether some of the people involved were over-served at local bars or restaurants, saying it is clear alcohol played a part in the fight.

The CPD chief did chastise both social media users and more traditional media outlets' roles in the spread of narratives around the fight "without factual context."

"Social media, in the posts that we've seen, does not depict the entire incident," she said. "That is one version of what occurred."