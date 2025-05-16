Storms expected to move in, but Zac Brown Band show at TQL Stadium will go on 'rain or shine'

CINCINNATI — Will it rain? Will it pour on Zac Brown Band's performance tonight?

Short answer: Quite possibly.

There's a line of storms expected to move through the Greater Cincinnati region tonight, and some of them could certainly bring more than just rain. The SPC has much of the region in a Moderate Risk threat level, or a 4 out of 5. These storms carry a medium chance of a tornado and a high chance of strong wind and possible hail.

Models currently show the strongest storms moving in around 6-8 p.m. — just in time to disrupt the show, if storms move as we currently expect.

Baron Today

Gates for the concert will open at 5 p.m. tonight, and the show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The concert will also feature performances from special guests Brantley Gilbert and Gaelic Storm.

So what happens if these storms also attend the Zac Brown Band concert?

According to organizers at TQL Stadium, this show will go on rain or shine.

“Fan safety is our top priority at TQL Stadium," reads a statement from TQL sent to WCPO. "The Zac Brown Band concert will proceed rain or shine providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance.”

TQL Stadium's website says additional weather alerts and updates will be announced and displayed on video boards in the stadium, if necessary.

When inclement weather hits during an FC Cincinnati home game at TQL Stadium, attendees are typically moved out of the rain and into the concourse areas of the stadium.

The concert is Zac Brown Band's first performance at TQL Stadium.

It's also the third concert TQL Stadium has hosted since it was completed; in 2022, The Who returned to Cincinnati for the first time since the deadly 1979 concert, and in 2024 Kenny Chesney packed the stadium.